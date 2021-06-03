Brokerages Anticipate Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report $49.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of ARWR opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.12. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

