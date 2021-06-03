Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$3.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.63). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($13.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($11.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($9.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($6.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,125,000 after acquiring an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. 372,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,780. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.