Brokerages Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.11. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.90. 1,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.75. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

