Brokerages Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post $33.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $33.34 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $134.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.38 million to $135.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $144.98 million, with estimates ranging from $144.05 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Beta Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in DHI Group by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHX opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

