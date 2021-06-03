Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $556.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.85 million and the highest is $575.98 million. Five Below posted sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of FIVE opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.82. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Five Below by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

