Brokerages Anticipate UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. UFP Industries reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,607,756 in the last quarter. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 264,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,495 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.45. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

