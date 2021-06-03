Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.82. American Woodmark reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMWD. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,780. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 2.27.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

