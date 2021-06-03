Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $143.93 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

