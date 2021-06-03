Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to announce sales of $139.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.92 million and the lowest is $135.70 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $142.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $568.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $578.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:TGP opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

