Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.37. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.33. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.