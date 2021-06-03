Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Set at $65.00 by Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has been given a $65.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. 2,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,055. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $38.73 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

