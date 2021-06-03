Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 429,995 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Brooks Automation worth $66,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS opened at $100.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

