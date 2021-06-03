Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,336. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

