Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,280.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($29.79) and last traded at GBX 2,280 ($29.79), with a volume of 1213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,240 ($29.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total transaction of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

