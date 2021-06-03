Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,830 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.60% of Brunswick worth $639,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Brunswick by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of BC stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.31. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.