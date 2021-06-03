Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 135.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Brunswick by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Brunswick stock opened at $99.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

