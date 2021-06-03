(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities raised shares of (BTA.L) to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

