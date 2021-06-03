BTSE Hits Market Cap of $16.28 Million (BTSE)

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One BTSE coin can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00009577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BTSE has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. BTSE has a market capitalization of $16.28 million and $454,689.00 worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00312304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00235842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.01196073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,027.30 or 0.99966755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034105 BTC.

BTSE Coin Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom . BTSE’s official website is www.btse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

