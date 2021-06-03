BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.62 million and $248,143.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.44 or 0.01018018 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00053956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,652.12 or 0.09354754 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

