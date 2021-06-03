Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BURBY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

