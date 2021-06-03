BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Trading Down 2.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.24. 116,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 340,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

