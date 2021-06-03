Bytecoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $91.41 million and approximately $196,087.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.62 or 0.00783104 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003311 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

