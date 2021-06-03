C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

C3.ai stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

