C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AI. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

NYSE:AI opened at $76.15 on Thursday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brady Mickelsen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 229,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,104,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

