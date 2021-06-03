CACHE Gold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,662.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $127,662.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $60.36 or 0.00154096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

