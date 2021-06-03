CaixaPay Trading 3,826.1% Higher This Week (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00304728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.01196506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.16 or 1.00001185 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034103 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

