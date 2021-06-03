Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 156,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.18.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

