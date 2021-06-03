Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. 156,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,852. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $16.18.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
