Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.08% of Caleres worth $34,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Caleres by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Caleres by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,703,150. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAL. CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caleres currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.