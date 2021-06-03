Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce sales of $738.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.20 million and the lowest is $696.21 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELY. B. Riley raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,802,000 after acquiring an additional 878,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,981,000 after acquiring an additional 792,692 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

