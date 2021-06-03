Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 49.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 49.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $47.85 million and $575,525.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.94 or 0.07296184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00178338 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.