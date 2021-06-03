Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain.

