Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 139.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 767,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,031,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,302,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.24. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

