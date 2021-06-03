Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 135.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger stock opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

