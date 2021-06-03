Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 13,734 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 169.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $122.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

