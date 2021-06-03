Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 13,808 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 172.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $121.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

