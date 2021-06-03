Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 21,065 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 222.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.17. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

