Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 30,594 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 250.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

