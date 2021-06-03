Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 34,121 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 172.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,121 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $21.04 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

