Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 267.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nordson by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $224.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

