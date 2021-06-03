Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 5,462.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $128,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

