Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,222,000.

Shares of IEO stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

