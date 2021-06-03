Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Raised to C$20.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CF traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.98. The company had a trading volume of 940,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$5.28 and a 1 year high of C$14.06.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

