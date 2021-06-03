Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of TGI opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

