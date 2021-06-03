Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.37. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 619,924 shares changing hands.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a market cap of C$597.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.
