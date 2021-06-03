Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.37. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 619,924 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.46. The company has a market cap of C$597.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.5084685 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

