Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$7,737,221.52 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36.
TSE CM traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$145.29. 1,266,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,763. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$129.29. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.42 and a 12-month high of C$146.05.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
