Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Sells C$7,737,221.52 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36.

TSE CM traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$145.29. 1,266,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,763. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$129.29. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.42 and a 12-month high of C$146.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on CM. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.96.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

