Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.45.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$45.00. 1,801,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,064,244. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,875 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,548.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.