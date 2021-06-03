Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) shares fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $195.03 and last traded at $195.03. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.25.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

