Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$205.72. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$203.80, with a volume of 213,668 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$196.05.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

