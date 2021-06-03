Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.31

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.31 and last traded at C$35.19, with a volume of 206426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,535.99. Also, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $250,257.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

