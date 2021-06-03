Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 3.2%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shot up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.41. 63,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,600,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGC. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

